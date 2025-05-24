India, Nepal conduct joint search operation for suspected Pakistani terrorists

India and Nepal on Friday held a joint operation patrolling along the international border after New Delhi received inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the neighbouring country, reported India Today. SSB officials along with Nepali forces conducted a checking campaign on the India-Nepal international border to find suspected Pakistani terrorists.(Representative image/ ANI)

India's Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal conducted the joint search operation in the dense forests of the no-man's land between the two countries. India and Nepal share a border spanning more than 1,700 km.

SSB commandant Ganga Singh told India Today, “During joint patrolling, soldiers from Nepal are with us in the fight against terrorism. We have very good relations with the Nepali forces. Every month, coordination meetings of the border forces of both countries are held. They are sharing their intelligence with us and we are sharing ours with them so that the suspects can be identified.”

He added that there was a markaz (Islamic organisation) in the Nepalgunj region which was frequented by Pakistanis for special functions.

"If something goes wrong, then these people inform us," Singh said.

The SSB forces have also been keeping an eye on the Nepal border from watch towers and are prepared to handle any crisis with their INSAS guns, the commandant said.

Nepal expresses solidarity with India

As tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, the Nepali government expressed solidarity with New Delhi.

In a statement, Nepal’s foreign ministry said, "Nepal stands together with all in the fight against terrorism. In line with its principled position, Nepal shall not allow any inimical forces to use its soil against its neighbouring countries.”

The remarks came after growing calls from Nepali lawmakers since for the government to take a clear stand on terrorism, following Operation Sindoor where India struck suspected terrorist camps inside Pakistan.

In the April 22 Pahalgam attack, terrorists killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, including a Nepali national.