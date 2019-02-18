Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ live updates| Pakistan hasn’t complied treaty obligations: India

The International Court of Justice commences oral hearing on Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, 48, on Monday at The Hague. India is likely to ask the top UN court to direct Pakistan to revoke the death sentence awarded to Jadhav for on the allegations of espionage.

Coming soon after a terror incident in South Kashmir’s Pulwama, where at least 40 security personnel lost their lives in a suicide attack apparently by Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, the hearing on Jadhav case could stoke fresh tension between the two countries.

Follow live updates here:

3:58 pm IST India was dismayed at the manner the meeting with Jadhav’s family was conducted: Salve Harish Salve in ICJ: Pakistan offered to allow Jadhav’s family to visit him, the terms were agreed and the meeting was held on 25th December, 2017. India was dismayed at the manner the meeting with Jadhav’s family was conducted and wrote a letter on 27 December marking its protest.





3:55 pm IST Pakistan hasn’t complied treaty obligations: Harish Salve in ICJ Harish Salve in ICJ:Pakistan should have provided a substantial explanation for why it needed 3 months for providing consular access,upon which it could have claimed that it has complied with treaty obligation,Pakistan hasn’t complied treaty obligations.





3:52 pm IST India accuses Pakistan of misusing ICJ for propaganda India on Monday accused Pakistan of misusing the International Court of Justice for propaganda as the top UN court began a four-day public hearing in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage. India, during the first day of the hearing, based its case on two broad issues -- breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution.





3:45 pm IST India was dismayed at how meeting with Jadhav’s family was conducted: Harish Salve “Pakistan offered to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family to visit him, the terms were agreed and the meeting was held on December 25, 2017. India was dismayed at the manner the meeting with Jadhav’s family was conducted and wrote a letter on December 27 marking its protest,” said Harish Salve at UN court.





3:35 pm IST Pakistan didn’t inform India on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s ‘arrest’: India Article 36 of Vienna Convention requires that a country must be informed about the detention of its citizens but Pakistan didn’t inform India on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s “arrest”, said India’s Harish Salve at UN court. According to Article 36 of the Vienna Convention, consular access must be given before the trial is over. India wasn’t granted consular access in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case even though India made multiple requests, said Harish Salve.





3:22 pm IST Pakistan sought evidence Kulbhushan Jadhav case after trial was over: India Harish Salve says Pakistan refused to divulge under what specific offences Kulbhushan Jadhav has been sentenced. “Pakistan used the case as a means of propaganda. Pakistan sought evidence in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case after the trial was over”, he added.





3:10 pm IST Alleged ‘confession’ obtained from Kulbhushan Jadhav even before FIR: Harish Salve “The alleged “confession” was obtained from Kulbhushan Jadhav even before registering an FIR. Pakistan also didn’t share any details of the investigation,” said India’s representative Harish Salve at UN court. “Even the date of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest is not known, he was not even given a lawyer,” he added.





3:05 pm IST India sent 13 reminders, no response from Pakistan: Harish Salve “Beginning from March 30, 2016, India sent 13 reminders for consular access (for Kulbhushan Jadhav) on various dates but received no positive response from Pakistan,” said India’s representative Harish Salve at UN court.





2:56 pm IST Pakistan has no substantive defence: Harish Salve “Pakistan has no substantive defence. Pakistan hasn’t even divulged fundamental details of the so-called offence. Issues raised by Islamabad have no relevance,” said India’s Harish Salve at UN court “Pakistan story was always strong on rhetoric and weak on facts,” he added.





2:54 pm IST Pakistan denied consular access to India: India’s Harish Salve India’s counsel Harish Salve says Pakistan denied consular access to India which is in egregious breach of the Vienna Convention.





2:50 pm IST Kulbhushan Jadhav awarded death by farcical trial: India India begins argument in International Court of Justice, says the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan court was farcical.





2:49 pm IST Deepak Mittal presents India’s case The International Court of Justice has begun with four-day public hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, and Deepak Mittal presented the case.



