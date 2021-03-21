IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India records 43,846 new Covid-19 infections, more than 3 lakh active cases
People are seen at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India, March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
People are seen at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India, March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
india news

India records 43,846 new Covid-19 infections, more than 3 lakh active cases

The active cases in the country crossed the 3 lakh-mark after 20693 new active cases were added to the count, which accounts for 2.5% of the cases.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:40 AM IST

India on Sunday recorded 43,846 fresh infections of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the cumulative tally past 11,599,130, data by the Union health ministry said. This is the highest daily spike in the Covid-19 cases recorded this year.

The active cases in the country crossed the 3 lakh-mark after 20693 new active cases were added to the count, which accounts for 2.5% of the cases.

Witnessing a surge in the last 10 days, India's death toll rose to 159,755 after 197 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, showed health ministry's data updated at 8 am.

A total of 11,130,288 people have recovered from the viral contagion, with 22,956 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, lodging the country's recovery rate at 95.9%.

The sharp rise in Covid-19 cases has been recorded in the month of March, which experts point out is an evident second wave based on the increasing positivity rate and active cases.

India registered over one lakh cases in just three days. On Saturday, India saw 40,953 new cases, Friday 39,726 new cases were registered while 35,871 fresh cases were registered on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 in india + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
india news

'Lapses will be rectified': Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Ashoka varsity issue statement

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Breaking their silence after a week, the board which includes the chancellor, vice-chancellor and the chairman of the board of trustees of the varsity said they express "deep regret at the recent events".
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, India - Jan. 12, 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah seen on the second day of BJP National Executive Meet, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, January 12, 2019. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
New Delhi, India - Jan. 12, 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah seen on the second day of BJP National Executive Meet, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, January 12, 2019. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

Modi, Shah rallies in Bengal today; Adhikari’s father may join BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Shah will address party workers at Mecheda in East Midnapore district at 1.30 pm. He will return to Kolkata and release the BJP’s election manifesto at 4 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A former Shiv Sena leader, Nirupam joined the Congress in 2005.(Pratham Gokhale/ Hindustan Times)
A former Shiv Sena leader, Nirupam joined the Congress in 2005.(Pratham Gokhale/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Congress must take stand on Param Bir's claim, says former MP Sanjay Nirupam

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:16 AM IST
BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sought Deshmukh's the resignation over the claims made by the IPS officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home minister Anil Deshmukh said he will file a defamation suit against Param Vir Singh for the "false allegations". (HT File)
Home minister Anil Deshmukh said he will file a defamation suit against Param Vir Singh for the "false allegations". (HT File)
india news

'How many sacrifices to save king?': Who said what on Param Bir Singh's letter

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:48 AM IST
MNS chief and Udhhav Thackeray's cousin Raj Thackeray said the incident dents Maharashtra's image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People are seen at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India, March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
People are seen at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India, March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
india news

India records 43,846 new Covid-19 infections, more than 3 lakh active cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:40 AM IST
The active cases in the country crossed the 3 lakh-mark after 20693 new active cases were added to the count, which accounts for 2.5% of the cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, Feb 22 (ANI): Chief Justice of India SA Bobde addresses at International Judicial Conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New Delhi, Feb 22 (ANI): Chief Justice of India SA Bobde addresses at International Judicial Conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news

Government seeks justice Bobde’s recommendation on next CJI

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Justice NV Ramana is the next in line to become the CJI. On appointment, he has a long tenure as CJI for over 16 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI Photo)
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: BJP to unveil manifesto for West Bengal polls today

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Night curfew in Bhopal became effective from March 17. (Photo: ANI)
Night curfew in Bhopal became effective from March 17. (Photo: ANI)
india news

Madhya Pradesh lockdown: Over 1,000 fresh cases for 2 days amid restrictions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:34 AM IST
The state's shared border with Maharashtra, general violation of Covid-19 rules are being seen as factors that contributed to the steady rise of daily infections in Madhya Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: TMC leader Saugata Roy speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (LSTV Grab via PTI) (PTI7_31_2018_000148A) (PTI)
New Delhi: TMC leader Saugata Roy speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (LSTV Grab via PTI) (PTI7_31_2018_000148A) (PTI)
india news

‘ECI targeting us’: TMC slams order to remove politicians heading civic bodies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:24 AM IST
The terms of the elected civic boards ended last year but fresh elections were not held because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government appointed the elected heads of the civic boards as administrators till fresh polls are held.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Railways(HT File)
Indian Railways(HT File)
india news

Railways to run Holi special trains. Check full list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:09 AM IST
  • Passengers will have to follow all the Covid-19 related protocols and guidelines while travelling on the Holi special trains. Here is the full list of Holi special trains 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait addresses a rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Saturday.(ANI photo)
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait addresses a rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Saturday.(ANI photo)
india news

Turn Bengaluru into Delhi, gherao city from all sides, Tikait tells farmers

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:52 AM IST
He also said that the farmers needed to raise their voices against the privatisation of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic takes swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test amid surge in coronavirus cases, at Kopar Khairane Railway Station, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI)
A medic takes swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test amid surge in coronavirus cases, at Kopar Khairane Railway Station, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Covid-19 LIVE updates: India records sharp rise in cases, Maharashtra worst-hit

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:49 AM IST
So far, 1,59,558 deaths have been reported in the country, including 53,208 from Maharashtra, 12,582 from Tamil Nadu, 12,425 from Karnataka, 10,953 from Delhi, 10,301 from West Bengal, 8,757 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,187 from Andhra Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Despite the steady rise in the number of fresh infections in Mumbai, people crowded Dadar vegetable market on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
Despite the steady rise in the number of fresh infections in Mumbai, people crowded Dadar vegetable market on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
india news

Mumbai Covid-19: No need to wait for vaccination's scheduled date, rules BMC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:11 AM IST
The civic body will bear the cost of the random rapid antigen tests to be started in the city, except those being conducted at malls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh newly-elected General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh newly-elected General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale
india news

'No reason to link everything to RSS': Hosabale on Rawat's 'ripped jeans' remark

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:20 AM IST
The newly appointed Uttarakhand chief minister recently stirred a row by saying that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saptagiri Ulaka from Odisha’s Koraput, V Vaithilingam of Puducherry and Kasargod’s Rajmohan Unnithan have written to the Speaker against the Eleventh report of the House panel on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution.(HT Archive)
Saptagiri Ulaka from Odisha’s Koraput, V Vaithilingam of Puducherry and Kasargod’s Rajmohan Unnithan have written to the Speaker against the Eleventh report of the House panel on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution.(HT Archive)
india news

Cong MPs ‘dissociate’ from Parl panel report

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:45 AM IST
  • The three MPs, members of the House panel on food, consumer affairs and public distribution, also alleged that the report was approved in the panel chairman’s absence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP