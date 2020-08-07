e-paper
India’s Covid-19 management marked by rising recovery rate, falling fatality rate: Centre

While the recovery rate among coronavirus patients has risen to a record high of 67.98 per cent, the fatality rate has gone down to 2.05 per cent, it said on Friday.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:20 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
With 49,769 patients recuperating from the disease in 24 hours, the number of recoveries have jumped to 13,78,105 on Friday.
With 49,769 patients recuperating from the disease in 24 hours, the number of recoveries have jumped to 13,78,105 on Friday.
         

India’s Covid-19 management is marked by “two significant achievements” of continuously rising recovery rate among Covid-19 patients and a case fatality rate that has remained much below the global average, according to the health ministry.

While the recovery rate among coronavirus patients has risen to a record high of 67.98 per cent, the fatality rate has gone down to 2.05 per cent, it said on Friday.

“These two in tandem have enabled a higher and rising difference of more than 7.7 lakh between the number of recovered patients and active cases in India,” the ministry said.

With 49,769 patients recuperating from the disease in 24 hours, the number of recoveries have jumped to 13,78,105 on Friday.

The recovery rate has increased from 51.08 per cent on June 15 to 67.98 per cent on August 7, while active cases which comprised 46.06 per cent of the total Covid-19 caseload now account for 29.96 per cent, it said.

“Ramped up hospital infrastructure and emphasis on efficient treatment of hospitalised patients through the standard of care incorporated in the Clinical Treatment Protocol issued by the Centre, have effectively ensured improvement in the recovery rate,” the ministry said.  It said the average daily recovered cases (seven day moving average) have increased from around 26,000 cases to 44,000 cases in the last two weeks.

Sustained efforts by the Centre, states and Union Territories through focused and coordinated containment, widespread testing combined with supervised isolation and effective treatment have ensured the decline in percentage of active cases and rise of the percentage of recoveries, the health ministry said.  Registering a record 62,538 cases in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally galloped past 20 lakh on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 41,585 with 886 people succumbing to the infection in 24 hours, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed.

