India’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 77.7%. These 5 states are ahead of others

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 13:35 IST

More than 3.6 million patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have recovered across the country so far and most of them are from five states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the government said on Saturday.

According to the Union health ministry, a record 81,533 Covid-19 patients recovered between Friday and Saturday morning, taking the number of recoveries in the country to 3,624,196. Of this, 60% of the cases are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 14,000 and Karnataka over 12,000 to the new single-day recoveries, the health ministry’s dashboard showed on Saturday.

“These states have also reported the maximum new recoveries in the past 24 hours. With its focussed strategies and measures, India has been continuously reporting a high number of recoveries,” the health ministry said.

India’s caseload of the coronavirus disease mounted to 4,659,984 with a record 97,570 infections reported in a day, data showed on Saturday morning.

Of the 97,570 new cases added in the last 24 hours in the country, Maharashtra has contributed to more than 24,000 of the additional cases. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka both have contributed to over 9,000 infections, it said.

India’s case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.66% while the recovery rate has risen to 77.77%, according to the health ministry’s dashboard. The country registered 1,201 deaths in 24 hours, with 36% of the fatalities reported on Friday are from Maharashtra with 442 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 130 deaths.

Of the total deaths, 69% fatalities are concentrated in five states and Union territories of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, according to the government.

India is now the second-worst hit country in the world after the United States and Brazil as the global cases of coronavirus disease climbed to over 28 million and 915,608 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.