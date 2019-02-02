Train 18, India’s fastest comes under stone pelting

India’s fastest train, T 18 came suffered a damaged window after it was pelted with stones in the national capital Friday night during a trial run.

The train had started from Sakurbasti at 11:03 pm and reached New Delhi at 11:50 pm. The train was escorted by five-man contingent including a sub inspector of the Railway Protection Force.

“On reaching New Delhi station, escort party informed about stone pelting. Second coach from front was hit by stone near Sadar area under Delhi Lahori Gate post. A railway servant present in T-18 informed the escort party that a stone hit the window glass of coach no.188320 of T-18,’ the Northern Railway said a statement.

“ Sadar area was searched but no suspect was found,” the statement said..

The train is set to run between Delhi and Varanasi at a maximum speed of 160k mph.

