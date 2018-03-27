India’s first global counter terrorism centre to open in Jaipur

India’s first global counter terrorism and anti-insurgency centre will come up in Jaipur on a 50-acre land. Rajasthan home department has identified land for the centre near Bagru town of Jaipur district, said a senior officer of the department.

The cost of the centre is estimated to be Rs 275 crores, out of which Centre will bear Rs 165 crore and the state will pitch in with the remaining amount (Rs 110 crore).

Sardar Patel Global Center for Security, Counter Terrorism and Anti-insurgency was part of Chief Minister Vasundhar Raje’s 2018 budget announcement, the officer added.

The proposal to allot identified land has been submitted to Jaipur Development Authority (JDA).

Until the building comes up, the centre will run from two buildings at Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur. A proposal of Rs 3.32 crore has been sent to finance department to refurbish the two buildings.

State government source said PM Narendra Modi will be invited for the foundation laying ceremony and opening of the centre at RPA.

“It will be one-of-its-kind institute in India where activities such as discussions, training modules etc will be prepared to counter terrorism. Security agencies and armed forces would be trained to counter terrorism tactically and strategically here,” said the home department official.

He said the center will take two-three years to complete. The union government will send an installment of Rs 55 crore ever year for three years for the project.