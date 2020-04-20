India’s internet consumption up during Covid-19 lockdown, shows data

india

India’s internet consumption has seen an increase during the Covid-19 lockdown, with people consuming an average of nearly 308,000 terabytes (TB) of data in the days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a “janata curfew” (on March 22) and a complete shutdown (that came into effect on March 25).

Data from the department of telecommunications showed that between March 22 and March 28, Indians consumed an average of 307,963 TB or 307 petabytes (PB) of data.

This was a hike of 9% from the 282,282 TB or 282 PB of data used on March 21, the day when the “janata curfew” was announced, and a hike of 13% from March 19, when the consumption was 270 PB.

The consumption, the DoT figures show, peaked on two days – March 22 and March 27 – when an average of 312 PB of data was used. On March 26, 311 PB of data was consumed.

For an illustration of the measure of consumption, one PB equals 1,000 TB or 1 million GB.

Among states that showed a considerable hike in consumption was Andhra Pradesh, where people used 12% more data between March 22 and 28, with consumption rising from 19.6 PB in pre-lockdown days to 22 PB.

Bihar too saw a hike of 12% from 20 PB to 22.6 PB in the same period. Maharashtra continued to consume the maximum under lockdown (26.6 PB) and its consumption rose 7% from 24 B earlier between March 22 and 28.

Consumption has stabilised now, with an average figure of 300 PB in the week between April 5 and April 11, and 298 PB on April 14, the figures showed.

The government said the increase was within its capacity. “We have the capacity to handle a hike of 20% without any duress,” said a DoT official who didn’t want to be named.

The consumption, the official said, remained within the limits as streaming sites decided to slash streaming resolution by more than 50%, delivering videos in standard definition instead of high definition. The Cellular Operators Association of India had written to over-the-top (OTT) providers such as Netflix, Hotstar, Voot and Amazon Prime Video on March 23 to lower streaming resolution.

The Indian digital industry released a statement on March 25 that said it had unanimously agreed companies would adopt some measures, including temporarily defaulting HD and ultra-HD streaming to SD or offering only SD content at bitrates no higher than 480p on cellular networks, to ensure the consumption doesn’t face any issues.

Facebook and Netflix too earlier announced reduced bit rates to “manage unprecedented load on internet infrastructure”.

India’s consumption rates have seen a steady increase over the past few years. Nokia’s annual Mobile Broadband India Traffic Index (MBiT) report said there was a whopping 47% jump in overall data traffic in 2019 (in comparison with the previous year). This translates to 11 GB a month per user, and is driven by 4G consumption.

SpeedTest, a site analysing internet access performance across the globe, said in its April 15 report tracking Covid-19’s impact on speeds around the world that there was a 6% decline in fixed line speeds and 18% in mobile speeds, when compared to the week of March 2. According to the report, India’s current broadband speed is an average 36.17 mbps and the mobile download speed is 9.67 mbps.

The report put India behind countries such as China, Austria, Japan, Israel and the UAE in terms of mobile and fixed broadband performance, though it was ahead of countries such as Italy, France, Germany, and Canada.

Rajesh Chharia of the Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI) said while the strain has not increased, internet service providers (ISPs) should be allowed to share infrastructure. He said this was a long-term demand awaiting the Centre’s nod.

“If the infrastructure of a provider is full, they may be allowed to overload it with the infrastructure of another to spread the network. This will ensure uninterrupted services,” said Chharia.