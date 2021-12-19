Home / India News / India, Tajikistan hold talks on Afghan crisis
india news

India, Tajikistan hold talks on Afghan crisis

  • Jaishankar thanked Tajikistan for the “tremendous support that you gave us during the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September”.
Jaishankar thanked Tajikistan for the “tremendous support that you gave us during the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September”.(ANI)
Jaishankar thanked Tajikistan for the “tremendous support that you gave us during the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September”.(ANI)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 04:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi

The situation in Afghanistan, regional security, trade and connectivity figured in a meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin in New Delhi on Saturday.

Muhriddin is on a three-day visit to India and will join his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for the India-Central Asia Dialogue on Sunday. The Afghanistan crisis is expected to be discussed at the dialogue.

In his opening remarks at the meeting with Muhriddin, Jaishankar said India and Tajikistan, as neighbours of Afghanistan, “have been very concerned at the developments there”. A statement from the Tajik foreign ministry said the two discussed the security situation in the region.

Also read | Afghanistan: Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms

Jaishankar thanked Tajikistan for the “tremendous support that you gave us during the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September”.

“Productive discussions with my friend, Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin... Valued his insights on regional developments,” he tweeted after the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india tajikistan afghanistan + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out