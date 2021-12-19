India, Tajikistan hold talks on Afghan crisis

The situation in Afghanistan, regional security, trade and connectivity figured in a meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin in New Delhi on Saturday.

Muhriddin is on a three-day visit to India and will join his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for the India-Central Asia Dialogue on Sunday. The Afghanistan crisis is expected to be discussed at the dialogue.

In his opening remarks at the meeting with Muhriddin, Jaishankar said India and Tajikistan, as neighbours of Afghanistan, “have been very concerned at the developments there”. A statement from the Tajik foreign ministry said the two discussed the security situation in the region.

Jaishankar thanked Tajikistan for the “tremendous support that you gave us during the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September”.

“Productive discussions with my friend, Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin... Valued his insights on regional developments,” he tweeted after the meeting.