Indian man in Dubai charged with harassing British tourist inside elevator

A Dubai court charged an Indian man with sexually harassing a tourist inside an elevator at a residential tower.

Prosecutors at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Saturday accused the 24-year-old of exposing himself to the British tourist, 35, and also of inappropriately touching her, reports The Khaleej Times.

The accused has denied the charges.

The victim reported the incident to the tower’s security and the surveillance cameras were checked.

She identified him in the video recordings.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 15:14 IST