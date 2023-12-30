Indian Navy sheds colonial link in new epaulettes for officers

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Friday unveiled the new design of senior officers’ epaulettes, a shoulder piece that signals rank, inspired by the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with the move reiterating the service’s resolve to shed the “mentality of slavery” and project the country’s “rich maritime heritage”. The new epaulettes, to be worn by the navy chief, vice admirals and rear admirals from January 1. (ANI)

The new epaulettes, to be worn by the navy chief, vice admirals and rear admirals from January 1, have five modifications over the previous ones.

The development comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that senior naval officers will wear epaulettes that bear the imprint of the Maratha ruler’s maritime legacy. He revealed the proposed change in his Navy Day address at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on December 4.

In the new design, the navy has done away with the Crown-inspired red background on which the national emblem sits and replaced it with an octagon derived from the Maratha king’s rajmudra or royal seal.

“The octagon represents the eight cardinal directions, indicative of an all-round long-term vision,” the navy said in a statement.

Last year, Modi unveiled the navy’s new ensign that also featured Shivaji’s seal, which replaced the colonial St George’s cross. The naval ensign was unveiled during the commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Kochi in September 2022.

Also, there is a twin-change in the crossed sword and baton on the epaulettes.

The generic sword has been replaced by a straight double-edged sword of Indian origin (akin to the Khanda used by Rajput warriors), and the baton (a symbol of authority) has given way to a telescope symbolising “long-term vision and foresight”.

“The Indian sword emphasises the very essence of our raison d’être, viz., be the cutting edge of national power and win wars through dominance, defeating adversaries and overcoming every challenge. The telescope symbolises a long-term vision, foresight and a weather-eye in an ever-changing world,” the statement said.

The fourth change is the new style of stars on the epaulettes. This has no particular significance other than increasing the aesthetic appeal, HT has learnt. The navy chief dons four stars as an admiral, vice admirals wear three and rear admirals don two.

The final change is in the golden navy button on the epaulettes. It no longer features the foul anchor with the nautical rope, associated with the colonial era, and the design has introduced a clear anchor.

This change, from foul to clear anchor, is in line with the modification in the navy crest in December 2022. The clear anchor depicts steadfastness of the Indian Navy to deter any challenge in the maritime domain, and represents clarity in vision, mission and aspirations of its sailors, the navy said in a statement at the time.

“As we usher in the new year #2024, #IndianNavy proudly unveils the new Design of Admirals’ Epaulettes. Announced by @PMOIndia during #NavyDay2023 at Sindhudurg - the (octagon) in the new Design, drawn from the Naval Ensign & inspired by Rajmudra of #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj, is a true reflection of our rich maritime heritage,” the navy wrote on X on Friday.

“Adoption of the new design reaffirms our commitment to the two pillars of #PanchPran’ - ‘Virasat Par Garv’ & ‘Ghulami ki Mansikta se Mukti. #BharatiyaNausena embracing #Bharatiyata in letter and spirit.”

In his 2022 Independence Day speech, Modi spoke of the “panch pran” or five pledges for India to become a developed country by its 100th year of independence.

The Prime Minister also announced on December 4 that an upcoming nomenclature of naval ranks will also be in line with Indian traditions. The new epaulettes and the Indianised ranks will be the latest in a series of changes introduced by the navy since September 2022 to discard traditions associated with the British empire. It has adopted a new ensign, done away with batons for commanders and allowed traditional Indian wear in officers’ messes.

It has completed a review of ranks held by sailors, inherited from the British, and is set to replace them with Indianised designations, HT reported on October 9. Gender-neutral changes to the ranks will also be announced shortly. More than 65,000 sailors will now get new ranks.