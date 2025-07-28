Indian woman promised beauty parlour job in Dubai, arrested after drugs found in baggage: Report

Things took a drastic turn for 24-year-old Ameena Begum from Hyderabad when she flew to Dubai for a job but got arrested and jailed for possessing illegal drugs, reported India Today. In the letter, Ameena Begum's mother has claimed that her daughter called them up from jail.(Representational/X/dubaiairports.ae)

A native of Konda Reddy Guda area in Hyderabad’s Kishan Bagh, Ameena reportedly went to Dubai after she was offered a job at a beauty parlour by a local travel agent. She left on May 18, 2025, the report added.

Ameena's family writes to MEA

However, she was arrested when she arrived at the Dubai airport, allegedly for carrying a bag that had illegal drugs, according to her mother Sultana Begum. The latter has also written to the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, seeking his urgent invention to secure her release.

In the letter, Sultana Begum has claimed that her daughter called them up from jail. She added that Ameena did not know that one of the bags she was carrying had drugs and that she was asked to hand that bag over to someone in Dubai. She claims that her daughter is innocent.

Ameena’s family has also sought legal help from the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai and has urged them to take swift action to get her out of jail.

‘Son crying too much’

Ameena’s family is also concerned for her 5-year-old son, who, according to the letter, is reportedly ill since his mother went away.

“He is crying too much for his mother and has fallen sick,” the letter said, according to the report.

Ameena’s family also alleges that drugs may have been put in her luggage without her knowledge to use her as a drug carrier. They have also demanded a probe into the agent who arranged that job for Ameena.