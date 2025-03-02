India’s policymaking must account for uncertainty: PM’s principal secretary

New Delhi: Any policymaking by the Government of India must account for uncertainty, with a focus on a comprehensive framework and an outcome-oriented, constructive mindset, said P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, on Sunday. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra (ANI/Doordarshan)

Addressing at the Business Standard Manthan Summit in Delhi, Mishra highlighted the government’s strategy in managing major global crises such as the pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and instability in West Asia.

Mishra gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi credits for guiding India through these challenges and making India “atmanirbhar” (self-reliant).

Mishra spoke about several challenges faced by the Indian economy, including geopolitical tensions, disruptions in global supply chains, and the energy transition. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the entire world, including India, appeared to be in turmoil, India was able to navigate the challenges effectively and successfully. The government implemented several economic reforms and provided stimulus packages, restoring the growth momentum,” he said.

“Any policymaking by the Government of India must factor in uncertainty, with a focus on a comprehensive framework and an outcome-oriented constructive mindset,” he added.

He cited India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme as a significant initiative with positive impact and emphasised the need for long-term evaluation.

Discussing India’s external trade policy, Mishra said that India’s stance has remained consistent amid growing global protectionism and the breakdown of the Washington Consensus.

He cited India’s free trade agreements (FTAs) with Australia, the UAE, and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) as examples of strategic economic engagement and added that such an approach would help India mitigate emerging challenges.

Mishra also spoke on how “bilateral, regional, and multilateral relationships” are reshaping the “economic landscape”, and India must “negotiate from a position of strength.”

He gave example of economic analyst Nassim Nicholas Taleb, while speaking on the importance of creating an “anti-fragile system” rather than merely focusing on resilient ones. “Indian policies are developed with an analytical perspective and a sustainability focus,” he said.

Turning to India’s agriculture, Mishra said the sector still accounts for around “46% of the country’s workforce”, even though its share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has declined from “nearly 50% in the 1970s to 18% today”.

On civil service reforms, Mishra highlighted that India is continuously modernising and strengthening its civil services to keep pace with evolving governance needs. He pointed to initiatives like the Mission Karmayogi and the Integrated Government Online Training (iGoT) platform, which have introduced “competency-based and holistic approaches” to personnel management.

Mishra assured the audience that the government is actively exploring emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to make governance more accessible, efficient, and citizen-friendly.