India-US joint military drills in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan

India and the US on Tuesday began joint military exercise “Yudh Abhyas” which is being conducted simultaneously at Auli in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan field firing range near Bikaner, the Indian Army said. India News

“The exercise is aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of both armies for employment of integrated battle groups (IBG) in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. It will strengthen interoperability, facilitate exchanges of best operational practices and strengthen joint planning and execution,” it said in a statement.

The Indian Army operationalised the IBG concept two months ago, aimed at creating agile, self-contained and mission-oriented formations that can respond faster across varied operational scenarios.

The opening ceremony of the 22nd edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas was held at the Auli foreign training node. Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, commander of the 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army, addressed the participating contingents comprising 600 personnel from each side.

The training will include the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as demonstration of contemporary weapon systems, the army said.

“The exercise provides an opportunity for both armies to share tactics, techniques and procedures and enhance their ability to undertake coordinated military operations across varied terrain and operational environments,” it added.

The US Army, in a statement, said the two-week drills will focus on readiness, interoperability and cooperation.

“Training will include a brigade-level command post exercise, field training exercise, expert academic discussions, mountain warfare and cold-weather operations, counter-unmanned aircraft system training at Auli, and live-fire exercises with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS ; Stinger; and the Mobile Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System, or M-LIDS, at the Mahajan Field Firing Range,” it said.

Jackman said the forces will evaluate their ability to synchronise combined-arms operations and rapid land-power projection throughout the exercise. “Success in this exercise means our headquarters and small units can seamlessly integrate our capabilities to prevail in any environment. When we conclude this training, our soldiers will stand side by side as a more lethal, coordinated and ready force,” he said.