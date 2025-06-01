IndiGo flight aborts Delhi landing after scary turbulence amid dust storm | Watch

An IndiGo flight heading to Delhi from Raipur experienced scary turbulence due to dust storms, prompting the pilot to abort landing at the last minute on Sunday evening. File photo of an Indigo aircraft seen flying in New Delhi on Monday. (Rahul Singh/ANI)

The flight – 6E 6313 – from Raipur to Delhi landed safely at the Delhi airport after circling in the air for a while, according to ANI news agency, which also shared visuals.

After cancelling the landing, the pilot informed the passengers that the wind speed reached 80 km per hour and that he had halted the approach to the airport, regaining altitude until the weather improved.

The incident comes days after a Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight encountered severe turbulence after takeoff from Delhi’s IGI airport. The plane got caught up in an extreme hailstorm near Pathankot in Punjab.

Due to the severe weather, the IndiGo flight requested to enter Pakistani airspace to avoid turbulence and the storm. However, both the Indian Air Force's Northern Control and Lahore Air Traffic Control denied the request. Pakistani airspace for Indian flights has been shut due to deteriorating relations between India and Pakistan.

At one point during the flight, the plane entered a steep and rapid descent of 8,500 feet per minute. The aircraft subsequently landed safely in Srinagar safely, with damage to its nose radome.

Dust storm in Delhi

Parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening witnessed a spell of light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

The wind speed picked up significantly in several locations -- Palam and Jharoda Kalan in southwest Delhi recorded gusts of 65 kmph and 37 kmph respectively at 4:30 pm, while a thundersquall was reported over Safdarjung between 4:35 pm and 4:37 pm, with winds peaking at 66 kmph.

Additionally, Pragati Maidan reported the highest gust of the day at 76 kmph at 4:45 pm.

At least four flights coming to Delhi were diverted between 5:00pm and 5:30pm due to the dust storm. These included two flights from Jaipur and one each from Chandigarh and Amritsar.

“Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport are impacted,” a post on X by the Delhi Airport said. “Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

“Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” it added.