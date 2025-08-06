Indore biker's milk lid trick to get petrol backfires, pump shut down

In a bid to bypass the 'no helmet, no petrol' ban, a motorcyclist in Indore wore a milk can lid on his head to refuel the two-wheeler at a petrol pump in Indore, leaving netizens in splits and the administration red-faced. A milkman in Indore used a milk can lid as a helmet to get petrol. The stunt went viral, but officials shut the pump for ignoring the helmet rule enforcement. (Representative image)(ANI Grab )

While the witty bid to buy petrol caused a stir on the Internet, the administration was, however, not impressed and sealed the petrol pump for violating the order prohibiting the sale of petrol to two-wheeler riders without helmets.

A milkman arrived on a motorcycle at a petrol pump in Palda area of Indore recently. He removed the iron milk can lid and wore it as a helmet. A woman staffer ignored the act and refuelled his two-wheeler.

The viral video evoked a barrage of funny memes and messages on social media. The administration, however, didn't take the incident kindly.

Also Read: No petrol without helmet from Aug 1 in Indore, legal action warned

"After verifying the incident, we sealed the petrol pump for defying the administrative order which prohibits the sale of petrol to two-wheeler riders without helmets," Tehsildar SS Jaroliya told PTI on Wednesday.

The 'no helmet, no petrol' order has been enforced since August 1.

After Abhay Manohar Sapre, chairman of the Supreme Court's Road Safety Committee and former judge of this court, instructed the administration to launch an intensive campaign in the city to ensure that vehicle riders follow the rule of wearing helmets and seat belts, the administration issued a restrictive order of 'no helmet, no petrol' under section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023.

The onus to follow the order lies on petrol pumps. The flouting of the order can invite imprisonment up to one year or a fine up to ₹5,000 or both.