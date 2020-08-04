Intense torrential downpour, gusty winds take Mumbai past 2,000-mm rainfall mark for season

india

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 10:42 IST

Mumbai: Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed its most intense showers of the season between Monday night and Tuesday morning, taking the city’s rain tally past the 2,000-mm mark with almost two months of monsoon still remaining.

Intermittent high intensity rain spells and thunder accompanied by high speed winds were witnessed in south Mumbai and the suburbs. This led to waterlogging in several areas, overflowing rivers, landslides and damage to infrastructure.

Between 8.30 pm on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 268.6 mm of rain, of which 251 mm was recorded during a 12-hour period between 8.30 pm on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday. This was the second highest amount of rainfall within 24 hours recorded for the city in 10 years.

The highest was recorded during July 29-30, 2017, at 331.4 mm, while the all-time high was on July 23, 1997, at 346.2 mm.

The Colaba weather station recorded 252.2 mm of rain over 24 hours, with 214 mm over 12 hours.

Location-wise rain showed Worli recorded 356 mm, Malad 335 mm, Matunga and Walkeshwar 304 mm, Bandra Kurla Complex 285 mm, Sion and Borivali 270 mm, Andheri 260 mm, Dahisar 254 mm, Kurla 240 mm, Vikhroli 226 mm, Ghatkopar 225 mm, Mahalaxmi 180 mm, Mira Road 273 mm, Oshiwara (Ram Mandir) 230 mm, and Bhayander 156 mm. Thane recorded 120 mm while Vashi Navi Mumbai recorded 178 mm.

Extreme rain activity took Mumbai’s rain tally to 2,169.6 mm for the season, or 96% of the season alrainfall target (2260.4 mm).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind speeds ranged between 40 kmph and 51 kmph between 4 am and 6 am early on Tuesday morning.

“Extremely heavy rain lashed the city over a 12-hour period under the influence of a low pressure weather system developing over north Bay of Bengal. Active monsoon conditions over the Arabian Sea led to high convection and localised circulation that enhanced rain activity, thunderstorms and overnight gusty winds. After a minor break on Tuesday morning, extremely heavy rain is likely to pick up through the day. The red alert for Mumbai continues for Tuesday and Wednesday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director General, western region, IMD.

Independent meteorologists said conditions were favourable for heavy rain to continue through the day on Tuesday, with marginal reduction in intensity on Wednesday.

“Day-time heating triggered intense convective (thunderstorm) activity over the Arabian Sea during Monday afternoon and south-westerly winds brought the systems to Mumbai. There will be heavy rainfall along with windy weather on Tuesday, and the highest risk from water logging and wind related damage will be until late evening. There will be a high tide of 4.51 metres at 12.45 pm, so extra-precautions are advisable,” said Akshay Deoras, independent meteorologist and PhD researcher at the University of Reading, United Kingdom.

The rainfall rate and wind speed are expected to decline from late Tuesday evening. “The rainfall amount on Wednesday will be lesser since the activity is expected to reduce to mostly moderate intensity. Further reduction is expected on Thursday,” said Deoras.