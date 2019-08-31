Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

india

Aug 31, 2019

International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) Secretary General Jurgen Stock on Saturday called on Home Minister Amit Shah here.

During the meeting, Shah proposed hosting of Interpol General Assembly in the national capital in 2022, as a part of celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The Union Minister also expressed India’s willingness to be a Regional Hub of INTERPOL Global Academy by extending assistance as well as infrastructural support.

Emphasising the zero-tolerance approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards drug trafficking, international terrorism, dirty money, and money laundering, Shah called upon the Interpol to accord the topmost priority in fighting these menaces.

He also underlined the urgent need for a long term strategic action plan in fighting these menaces, not just in the Asian region but across the world.

Mentioning the recent amendments in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the senior BJP leader said that over the years, Indian intelligence and investigation agencies have acquired rich and varied experiences in their decades-old fight against terrorism.

Union Home Minister Shah said Interpol is welcome to actively collaborate with Indian law enforcement agencies to make the best use of this expertise.

He also expressed his concern over the delay in the publication of Red Notices and said there was an urgent need for proactive-pre-publication consultation for ensuring expeditious publication of Red Notices.

“Interpol Secretary General Stock appraised Shah about the databases of Interpol that house 100 million records, secure global data communication channel, and other tools through, which the organisation is assisting other law enforcement agencies across the world,” said a press release.

“He desired that Indian law enforcement agencies may make efforts to ensure more extensive use of Interpol’s tools and databases, more particularly at the border control points. Mr Stock also assured enhanced operational cooperation,” the release added.

Aug 31, 2019