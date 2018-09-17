IRB constable, four others arrested for Manipur lynching

An Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable is among the five people arrested by Manipur police for the alleged lynching of Mohammad Farooque Khan on suspicion of being a two-wheeler thief last Thursday. Khan’s funeral was held on Monday in Lilong Haoreibi village of Thoubal district after the state government assured action against those responsible for his death.

Khan, 27, was brutally thrashed by a mob in Tharoijam in Imphal West district on Thursday on suspicion of stealing a two-wheeler.

Police said two others with Khan had managed to escape. “They are still in hiding,” said Jogeschandra Haobijam, Superintendent of Police, Imphal West. Police said IRB constable Girani Singh was among those seen in a video thrashing Khan and two others, who managed to escape the mob fury.

Six other accused are absconding. “We are on the hunt for others,” said Haobijam. “We have taken action against four police personnel as well,” he said.

Four Manipur policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended after videos of the incident showed their presence at the scene of the crime while the mob thrashed Khan brutally with sticks and kicked the almost lifeless body around.

Khan’s family and locals had refused to bury him till action was taken against the accused.

