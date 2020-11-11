IRCTC to offer tourist packages

india

To increase the popularity of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced tour packages between Mumbai-Vadodara and Mumbai-Ahmedabad.

IRCTC will introduce curated packages for Tejas Express for three days in the first week of December of stay along with sightseeing in Vadodara and Ahmedabad. The prices of the packages are yet to be fixed but they will approximately be Rs 2,000 per passenger daily.

“Passengers can travel on-board the Tejas Express and explore Vadodara and Ahmedabad from Mumbai. The stay will be provided in a four-star hotel and all tourist attractions will be covered. Vehicles will be provided to passengers,” said Rahul Himalian, group general manager, west zone, IRCTC.

The itinerary from Mumbai will include Lakshmi Vilas Palace, Akshardham temple, Sabarmati riverfront, Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. Similar packages for Mumbai for passengers travelling from Gujarat are also being prepared by the IRCTC.

The Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmedabad resumed its operations on October 17 after being suspended for seven months due to the pandemic.

The train presently has 40% passenger occupancy as opposed to 95% before the services were suspended.

The premium outstation train has a capacity for 736 passengers. The IRCTC is currently offering only 60% seats while providing alternate seating to maintain social distancing inside the coaches.

Mumbai- Ahmedabad Tejas Express is the second privately operated train of the Indian railways and was introduced on January 17.