ISKCON to observe prayers worldwide on December 1 amid attacks on Bangladesh Hindus

Followers of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) worldwide are set to unite on December 1 to “pray and chant” for the safety and security of religious minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) supporters protest against the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmay Prabhu in Bangladesh, in Birbhum on Friday. (ANI)

“In over 150 countries and countless cities and towns, millions of ISKCON devotees worldwide will come together this Sunday, 1st December, to pray and chant for the safety and security of Bangladeshi minorities. Please join your local #ISKCON temple or congregation,” ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das wrote on X.

The ISKCON made the appeal in response to widespread protests in Bangladesh following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former member of ISKCON, in a sedition case. He was denied bail on Tuesday.

The protests, primarily by Hindu community members, have occurred across various locations in Bangladesh, including Dhaka and Chattogram.

A sedition case was filed on October 30 against 19 individuals, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a Hindu rally in Chattogram's New Market area.

On Friday, three Hindu temples were attacked by a mob shouting slogans in Chattogram, Bangladesh, which has been the site of protests and unrest following the sedition charges against a former ISKCON member. The incident occurred around 2.30 pm in the city's Harish Chandra Munsef Lane, where the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, the nearby Shoni Temple, and the Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple were targeted, according to BDNews24.com.

"A group of several hundred slogan-shouting people threw brickbats at the temples, damaging the Shoni Temple and the gates of the other two temples," temple authorities told the news portal.

Abdul Karim, chief of Kotwali Police Station, confirmed the attack, stating that the assailants attempted to damage the temples.

Police reported that the damage was minimal after a confrontation between the two groups, during which both sides threw brickbats at each other.

Tapan Das, a permanent member of the Shantineshwari Main Temple management committee, explained to BDNews24.com: “A procession of hundreds arrived after the Juma prayers. They started shouting anti-Hindu and anti-ISKCON slogans.”

“We did not obstruct the attackers. When the situation worsened, we called the army, who arrived quickly and helped restore order. All the temple gates were closed before noon. The miscreants arrived unprovoked and carried out the attack," he added, according to BDNews24.com.

India expresses ‘deep concern’

On Tuesday, India expressed concern over the arrest and denial of bail of the leader, urging Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities. The recent anti-Hindu incidents have sparked a diplomatic dispute between the two South Asian nations.

Later on Friday, India said that Bangladesh’s interim government must fulfil its responsibility to protect all minorities. India expressed serious concern over the rise in extremist rhetoric and the increasing violence against Hindus, including attacks on temples.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that India has taken note of the violence against minorities in Bangladesh, saying that it is the primary responsibility of Dhaka to safeguard the lives and liberties of all its citizens, including minorities.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh expressed deep concern on Friday over the violent protest at its Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and called on New Delhi to ensure the security of all its diplomatic missions in India.