ISRO releases latest photos of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

The space agency said the pictures of the lunar surface were taken on August 23 by the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 of Chandrayaan-2 from an altitude of about 4,375 km.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Chandrayaan-2 captured some images of the lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-2 captured some images of the lunar surface.(ISRO image)
         

Chandrayaan-2, which is currently orbiting the Moon, has captured some more images of the lunar surface showing several craters, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Monday Sharing the pictures, the ISRO said in a statement that the photos captured by the lunar spacecraft are those of craters Somerfeld, Kirkwood, Jackson, Mach, Korolev, Mitra, Plaskett, Rozhdestvenskiy and Hermite.

These craters have been named after great scientists, astronomers and physicists.

ISRO said these images of lunar surface were taken on 23 August.
ISRO said these images of lunar surface were taken on 23 August.

Crater Mitra has been named after Prof Sisir Kumar Mitra, an Indian physicist and Padma Bhushan recipient known for his pioneering work in the field of ionosphere and Radiophysics.

The space agency said these pictures of the lunar surface were taken on August 23 by the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 of Chandrayaan-2 from an altitude of about 4,375 km. The first picture of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-2 was released by ISRO on August 22.

Chandrayaan-2, a three-module spacecraft comprising an orbiter, lander and rover, was launched on July 22.ISRO had on August 21 performed second lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 and said all spacecraft parameters are normal.

ISRO said the images were taken by Terrain Mapping Camera-2 of Chandrayaan-2 from an altitude of about 4,375 km.
ISRO said the images were taken by Terrain Mapping Camera-2 of Chandrayaan-2 from an altitude of about 4,375 km.

There will be three more orbit manoeuvres before the lander’s separation from the Orbiter on September 2 and eventual soft landing in the south polar region of the Moon, planned on September 7.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 09:58 IST

