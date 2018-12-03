It’s fight between 3 captains: Sushma Swaraj on Sidhu remark row

Taking a dig at cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s controversial remark about Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and his recent Pakistan visit for the Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said this fight is between three captains.

Addressing a press conference at Rajasthan’s Bikaner, Swaraj said: “This is a fight between three captains. One is a cricket captain (Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan), one is a military captain (Amarinder Singh) and another is Congress captain (Rahul Gandhi). I don’t want to say more.”

Highlighting her ministry’s “achievements” in the last four-and-half years, Swaraj underlined that the ministry has taken proactive steps to connect with the Indian diaspora across the world and rescued them from conflict zones.

“Nearly 2.3 lakh Indians have been rescued in the last four-and-half years,” she added.

Talking about the H1B visa issue, wherein the Donald Trump administration is proposing to give visa to most-skilled and highly paid foreign workers, the she said, “The issue was raised by me and the Prime Minister at all international platforms. When their foreign minister (Michael Pompeo) came here (to India), I had said India believes a non-discriminatory approach from the US on H1B visa.”

Swaraj said New Delhi is open to talks with Islamabad, but the same can happen only in a terror-free and stable atmosphere.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 11:22 IST