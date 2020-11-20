e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / J&K: PAGD releases fourth list for DDC polls

J&K: PAGD releases fourth list for DDC polls

The list includes seven PDP, four NC, two CPI(M) and one each of Peoples Conference, Awami National Conference, and the Peoples Movement candidates

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 17:21 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
PAGD members Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone and others address a press conference in Jammu on November 7.
PAGD members Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone and others address a press conference in Jammu on November 7.(File photo)
         

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the grouping of major regional parties of Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday released the fourth list of its 16 candidates for the District Development Council (DDC) polls. No Congress candidate is on the list, which PAGD chief Farooq Abdullah released.

The list includes seven People’s Democratic Party (PDP), four National Conference, two Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each Peoples Conference, Awami National Conference, and the Peoples Movement candidates.

Only second of the PAGD’s lists included Congress candidates. Congress leaders attended a couple of PAGD meetings but the party’s central leadership has denied having any alliance with PAGD. The Congress has asked its Jammu & Kashmir unit to contest the elections on its own. Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has said the party has alliances with parties, which are part of the PAGD on a seat-to-seat basis.

Also read | BJP’s national leaders to oversee upcoming local elections in several states

A PAGD leader said they expected the Congress would not remain a part of the alliance. “The Congress’s local leadership, despite knowing the ground situation, cannot do anything once the central leadership has denied the alliance.”

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked the six-party bloc calling it “Gupkar Gang” while asking the Congress leadership to clarify its stand on the grouping. The PAGD has said the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to delegitimise the coalition for taking part in the democratic process.

So far, PAGD has released the names of 86 candidates for the BDC polls.

tags
top news
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
What a billionaire wants
What a billionaire wants
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In