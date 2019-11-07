e-paper
Jharkhand man lynched, 1 injured for stealing battery

Five persons, including a woman were arrested after an FIR was filed against them for murder, attempt to murder and conspiracy under sections of the Indian Penal Code. They have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 02:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Bokaro (Jharkhand)
A group of people thrashed a man for allegedly stealing the battery.
A group of people thrashed a man for allegedly stealing the battery.(REUTERS Photo)
         

A man was lynched and another was seriously injured when a group of people thrashed them for allegedly stealing the battery of a truck in Bokaro district on Wednesday, a senior police official said here.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place at Govindpur village, Bokaro superintendent of police P Murugan said.

Of the two who were thrashed one died on the spot, while the other was admitted to hospital in a serious condition. Five persons, including a woman were arrested after an FIR was filed against them for murder, attempt to murder and conspiracy under sections of the Indian Penal Code. They have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, a 15-year-old boy was beaten to death by his three uncles and a cousin for objecting to planting saplings on a public pathway in Amilhara village. Basant Lal, a class X student, had suffered serious head injuries in the assault two days ago and was in the hospital where he died on Wednesday, said police. A case has been registered against the four accused.

