JNU sexual harassment: BJP women MPs to meet Om Birla seeking action against Cong MP

The development comes after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) dismissed Akoijam from his position last week as a professor with immediate effect due to several complaints of sexual misconduct being registered against the Manipur MP.

The delegation will be led by BJP Mahila Morcha president and MP Rupa Kumari Choudhary, along with Mahila Morcha In-charge and MP D. Purandeswari.

A delegation of women lawmakers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will call on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday to register their complaint against Congress MP Bimol Akoijam.

An internal inquiry by the university found him guilty of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.

Also Read:BJP women MPs to meet President today to seek Congress MP’s dismissal over JNU sexual harassment case

Akoijam has refuted the allegations and called it political vendetta.

On Tuesday, BJP MPs also called on President Droupadi Murmu seeking action against the MP from Manipur.

Denying the allegation, Akoijam said that a proper investigation was not carried out. The university said it took action after its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), operating under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, found him guilty of sexual misconduct following complaints filed by 11 female students.

Also Read: ‘Shielding a predator’: BJP stages protest over sexual harassment case against Congress MP at JNU

The Delhi Police has booked the Congress MP on charges of sexual harassment following a complaint by the JNU chief security officer on October 11. However, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) issued a statement on Sunday criticising his termination, describing the decision as “hasty”.

The BJP has been demanding that the Congress take action against the lawmaker and dismiss him from the party.

In their complaints, the students have allegedly accused him of inviting female students to his campus residence under the pretext of academic meetings that extended late into the night, non-consensual physical proximity and inappropriate comments.