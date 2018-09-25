Just the beginning, more to come on Rafale, says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the disclosures with regard to the Rafael deal were just a beginning and more revelations will come on the issue in coming days.

“This is just the beginning. (abhi ye shuruaat hai. Rafale par aur ubhar aayega) More has to come on Rafale issue,” said Rahul Gandhi while speaking to media persons after taking part in the district level vigilance and monitoring committee meeting at his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the PM had benefited a private company.

He said the youth of the country had watched the debate on the issue in Parliament. Earlier the Congress and the BJP workers came face to face when Rahul Gandhi was going to the collectorate compound to attend the meeting. The police had to push both the groups to a safe distance to avert any clash.

