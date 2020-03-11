e-paper
Jyotiraditya was one person who could walk into my house anytime: Rahul Gandhi

Jyotiraditya was one person who could walk into my house anytime: Rahul Gandhi



india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday.
Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday. (Twitter/@RahulGandhi)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Jyotiraditya Scindia was one person who could walk into his house anytime, dismissing suggestions that the party’s top leadership was not giving him a hearing.

“He was one guy in the Congress who could walk into my house anytime, as he was in with me in college,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

He later retweeted a photo of his with Scindia and Kamal Nath after the Madhya Pradesh assembly victory, with a caption of Leo Tolstoy’s quote “The two most powerful warriors are patience and time”.

Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “destabilising” the elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday and a day later joined the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

