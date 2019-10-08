Kamal Nath meets Governor, discusses ordinance to hold mayoral elections

india

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath met MP Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday to discuss the state government’s Ordinance to hold indirect mayoral elections in the state, a Raj Bhawan official said.

The meeting took place a few days after former CM and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the governor opposing the Ordinance.

The MP state cabinet had approved the Ordinance on September 25 to amend the law for running of local bodies and reinstate the 20-year-old system of indirect mayoral elections. But even after 10 days, the Governor is yet to decide on the Ordinance.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Nath said, “I discussed with the governor several issues. I am sure that the Ordinance would be approved by the Governor as he is with the state government for development. I also requested him to help the state in getting relief funds for flood affected area from the Centre.”

On Sunday, Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha had tweeted saying that as per constitutional arrangement the governor works on the advice of the cabinet. “Listen to opposition but don’t stop the Mayor Elections bill. This would be wrong precedence,” he had tweeted.

The tweet came after Chouhan met the Governor and opposed the ordinance. Chouhan said he requested the Governor that this ordinance would breed corruption in the system. “Congress leaders are questioning the credibility of the post of the Governor. I have requested the Governor to turn down this ordinance,” he said.

Nath said that whatever Vivek Tankha has said was his personal opinion. “It has nothing to do with the opinion of the state government,” he said.

According to a Raj Bhavan official, the Governor is taking experts view on the issue of indirect Mayor Elections.

“We are talking to experts from other states like Maharashtra and Gujarat where mayoral elections are conducted indirectly. Article 243 (W) of the Constitution permitted the state government to hold elections as per their will but we are also looking into the pros and cons of it,” the officer said requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The civic body elections in the state are slated for early 2020.

