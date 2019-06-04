Kamal Nath to not host iftar

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath will not host the annual iftar party at his official residence in Bhopal, according to ruling Congress leaders.

The leaders said this was being done as per the Congress high command’s view of not organising such events this year following the party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also not host an iftar party this year. The Congress in Delhi had organised an iftar party in 2018 after a gap of two years.

Nath attended an iftar party Madhya Pradesh’s minority affairs minister Arif Aqueel organised on Saturday.

Officials said there was no chance of Nath hosting an iftar party as the fasting month of Ramzan will end on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Nath’s predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, hosted an iftar party annually at his official residence until last year when his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was voted out of power.

State BJP spokesperson, Hidaytullah Sheikh, said during the BJP’s rule the size of iftar gathering went up to 7,000 to 8,000 invitees. “…The Congress government is not serious about minorities,’’ he said.

State Congress spokesman, Bhupendra Gupta said, holding an iftar at the chief minister’s house is hardly an issue.

“The minister for minorities’ welfare, Arif Aqueel, held a roza iftar party at his bungalow and the chief minister took part in it. In a way, it was also an official programme. Hence, whether it is held at the chief minister’s house or at any minister’s house, there is hardly any difference,” Gupta said.

Muslim Vikas Parishad state convener Mohd Mahir said it does not matter whether or not there is an iftar held at the chief minister’s house.

“But traditions must be followed. When the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan could hold roza iftar year after year, the same can be done during the Congress regime too. The chief minister should be asked why there is no roza iftar at his house,” Mahir said.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 00:10 IST