Kannada actor Shobitha Shivanna found dead at her home, police launch probe

Kannada actor Shobitha Shivanna was found dead in her apartment in Hyderabad's Kondapur news agency ANI reported quoting police. According to the police, she allegedly died by suicide. Shobitha Shivanna was a talented actress who had worked in several popular Kannada films

"Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna found dead in apartment. She allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur, within the limits of PS Gachibowli. The police have registered a case," a police official told ANI.

Her body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. The exact reason behind her tragic death is not yet known, and authorities are currently investigating the case.

Shobitha Shivanna was a talented actress who had worked in several popular Kannada films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, and Vandana. She was also a regular in TV serials such as Gaalipata and Mangala Gowri.

Shobhita Shivanna's foray into acting

Born on September 23, 1992, in Bengaluru, Shobitha was interested in arts and entertainment from a young age. She completed her schooling at Baldwin Girls High School and pursued a degree in Fashion Designing from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Bengaluru.

She began her acting journey with the 2015 Kannada film RangiTaranga, which marked a significant milestone in her career. She went on to star in several successful Kannada films, including U-Turn, K.G.F: Chapter 1, and K.G.F: Chapter 2.

Acting career

Shobitha Shivanna had worked in several popular films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana. She was also a regular in TV serials such as Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu, Krishna Rukmini,

The actress was active on social media, where she shared glimpses of her personal life and connected with her fans. Her sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film industry, and she will be deeply missed by her fans and colleagues.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based))