Karnataka bandh today: Why is it happening, what's open, what's closed? Details inside

Karnataka Bandh today: Several pro-Kannada groups have called a shutdown in Karnataka on Saturday, March 22, for a period of 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm, protesting the alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi. Karnataka Bandh today: Pro Kannada organisations have called for a shutdown from 6am to 6 pm in the state (Representative image)(AFP)

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conductor was allegedly attacked for not speaking Marathi, fanning the flames of an existing despite over linguistic communities in the region.

Karnataka's deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday announced that the Siddaramaiah-led state government would not support the bandh.

He said, "We will make them (the organisations) understand that it is not the right course of action, as it will impact students whose exams have already begun."

Additional security forces are expected to be deployed in Belgavi, and other sensitive regions in the state. Commuters, business owners and students have been warned that the bandh could affect their usual routine.

Here is everything you need to know about the Karnataka Bandh:

What led to the Karnataka Bandh?

Last month, the KSRTC conductor of a bus plying from Belagavi to Balekundri was allegedly assaulted by individuals associated with pro-Marathi organisations for not speaking their language.

Following the incident, inter-state bus services between Maharashtra and Karnataka were suspended. The attack on the conductor sparked a debate on the long history of language disputes between the two states.

After independence, Maharashtra had claimed Belagavi, which is now a part of Karnataka, citing its significant Marathi-speaking population. Linguistic struggles have been an issue on the border of the two states ever since.

A coalition of various pro-Kannada organisations called Kannada Okkuta, has organised the bandh, demanding strict action against pro-Marathi activists for inciting violence and disturbing communal harmony in the region. They have also called for a ban on pro-Marathi organisations.

Karnataka bandh: What's open, what's closed?

Bus services: KSRTC and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) unions have offered support towards the bandh, which might affect bus services across the state.

Ola, Uber: Third-party transport vendors such as Ola, Uber and a few rickshaw unions have also backed the bandh, which would disrupt transport. However, metro, railway and airport services will continue uninterrupted.

Banks: Banks will remain closed since it is a Saturday. Some schools and colleges might have holidays today, but there have been no official statements yet.

Eateries: Businesses, including restaurants and cinemas, have extended symbolic support after pro-Kannada organisations reached out to them, however, they are expected to remain operational.

Govt offices: Government offices will also be open, and all places providing healthcare or other essential services will be operational as well.