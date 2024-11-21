Student's 'Karnataka education minister can't speak Kannada' remark sparks political row

Karnataka education minister Madhu Bangarappa was left infuriated at a press conference when a student said he did not know Kannada. In response, the minister spoke in Kannada and termed the remarks as “stupid”, asking authorities to take action against the student. Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa termed the student's remark as "stupid".(X/@Madhu_Bangarapp)

A video of the incident, which took place during the launch of a free online coaching course for medical and engineering courses like NEET, JEE, and Karnataka Common Entrance Test, for around 25,000 students, went viral on social media.

In the circulated video, minister Bangarappa is seen interacting with students through videoconferencing. One student is heard saying that the state's education minister does not know Kannada. Bangarappa responds, "What? Who is it? Am I speaking Urdu?"

"Whoever said I don't know Kannada, record it, and take action against them. This is very stupid. He should be ashamed,” Bangarappa said. He asked officials to tell the teacher and the block education officer to take this matter seriously, saying that he could not sit quietly.

BJP slams Congress govt, Education minister

The move by the Congress-led government's minister has drawn massive flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The saffron party's Karnataka unit took to its X handle and posted a cartoon, showing a student asking a question to the Education Minister.

The X post's caption read, "Education Minister @Madhu_Bangarapp said, The temple of knowledge is the temple of knowledge, ask boldly! You are the one who calls the question stupid!"

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also slammed the Education Minister and the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government. "Hadn't Madhu Bangarappa publicly admitted that he doesn't know Kannada?? Why is the @INCKarnataka punishing the student who reminded him of this?? What are they trying to achieve here?? What else can be expected of hopeless Congress??" he wrote in a post on X.

Joshi said that Kannadigas will never tolerate or forgive anyone who disrespects the honour of their language. "The decree of the Education Minister of the authoritarian Congress government led by Siddaramaiah is another example of arrogance," he added.

(with PTI inputs)