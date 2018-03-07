Karnataka lokayukta justice P Vishwanatha Shetty stabbed inside Bengaluru office, attacker arrested

Karnataka lokayukta Vishwanath Shetty was injured when a complainant stabbed him in his Bengaluru office on Wednesday, police said.

Shetty was out of danger and the accused, Tejaraj Sharma, had been arrested, Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy said.

A private contractor from Tumakuru in southeast Karnataka, Sharma had complained to the lokayukta about some tenders, the minister said.

Accused Tejas Sharma being taken out of the Karnataka lokayukta’s office in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Twitter)

Shetty was taken to the nearby Mallya Hospital, where chief minister Siddaramaiah paid him a visit.

The entry register showed Sharma entered the government complex, known as the Multi-storey Building, at around 12.45pm to meet the lokayukta, who is tasked with probing corruption charges against public servants.

Sharma entered the chamber at around 1.45pm when Shetty was having his lunch, a police officer with the lokayukta’s office said on condition of anonymity. Police were investigating how Sharma made his way into the office with a weapon.

A former Karnataka high court judge, Shetty took over as the anti-corruption ombudsman in January 2017.

His appointment was hit by controversy when some activists accused him of corruption, saying his family had amassed a large number of properties.

The governor gave his go-ahead after seeking clarifications from the government about Shetty who was the unanimous choice of the selection panel.

The southern state had remained without a lokayukta following the unceremonious exit of justice Y Bhaskar Rao (retired) in December 2015. His tenure was marred by allegations of corruption and extortion.