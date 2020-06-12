Karnataka may adopt Delhi model of treatment as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

india

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:11 IST

Even as Karnataka continued to see a spike in new Covid-19 cases with 271 people testing positive on Friday and seven people dying in the same period due to the virus, the government has started planning for the possible next wave of infections with plans to adopt the Delhi model of treatment.

Till Friday, the state had a total of 6,516 cases including 2,995 active cases with 79 deaths and 3,440 people being discharged. Speaking to reporters, the minister for medical education Dr K Sudhakar claimed that there may be a surge in the state around mid-August. “About 97 per cent of the 3,000 cases in the state are asymptomatic. Experts have said that there may be a surge around mid-August and the state is taking all necessary precautionary measures in this regard. We might convert large stadiums into quarantine centres.”

The minister claimed that the performance of the government has been good till now in combating the spread of Covid-19 pointing out that while nearly 60% of the total Covid-19 cases are found in 10 cities and despite Bangalore being the 4th most populous, it has managed to successfully contain the spread of the virus.

A senior health department official though said that the state government was examining the Delhi model of providing treatment and quarantine at home for asymptomatic patients who are not suffering from any other serious health issues.

“While right now we can still handle any surge in cases, going forward we might have to increasingly prioritize and the way to go ahead is the Delhi model of providing a ‘home care package’. Those who have facilities at home and can be isolated there itself, should do so,” said the official who did not want to be named.

The state government has already started to identify large facilities like palace grounds, Kanteerava stadium, Bangalore International Exhibition Centre grounds as well as others where temporary hospitals can be created if required at short notice. “We hope that the situation will not come to that but we are gearing up to face any eventuality,” the official added.