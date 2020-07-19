Karnataka wears a deserted look amid Sunday lockdown to check Covid-19 surge

india

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 11:42 IST

Streets across Karnataka bore a deserted look on Sunday as the state observed a complete lockdown today in a bid to control the rise in coronavirus infections. The state government decided to impose a full day lockdown every Sunday from July 5 till August 2 to tackle the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Karnataka is the fourth worst-affected state in the country after Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. It has more number of active cases than the national capital which has reported over 80 percent recovery rate. As of Sunday, as per the data released by the health ministry, Karnataka has registered over 59,000 coronavirus cases and is nearing the 60,000 mark. The death toll here stands at 1,240 while 21,775 people have recovered from the disease.

A major chunk of the infections come from capital city Bengaluru where nearly 30,000 people have contracted the disease.