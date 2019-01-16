KCR son KT Rama Rao to hold talks with Jagan Mohan Reddy today on federal front

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao will meet YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy here on Wednesday to invite the party to join the proposed Federal Front.

Rama Rao, who is son of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao, also known as KCR, along with some other leaders of the party will hold talks with Jaganmohan Reddy, who is the Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, TRS sources said.

This will be the first direct talks between the leaders of two parties since KCR floated the idea of Federal Front as an alternative to both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

The TRS chief has already held talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Janata Dal (United) leader and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and DMK leader M.K. Stalin.

After taking over as the Chief Minister for second term following TRS’ victory in last month’s elections, KCR intensified his efforts to cobble together the Federal Front.

TRS leaders are also likely to discuss with Jagan the possibility of their working together in Andhra Pradesh to defeat the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the ensuing elections in the neighbouring state.

KCR last month dropped hints to this effect with a remark that he will “return the gift” to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu. He was referring to Naidu campaigning extensively in the Telangana elections.

The grand alliance led by the Congress and comprising TDP and two other parties suffered crushing defeat in the Telangana polls.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 07:59 IST