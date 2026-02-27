With meme showing Rahul as ‘lion’, Cong attacks Kejriwal and his tears; he says ‘Vadra’: Punjab a factor in this fight

Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal broke down in tears on Friday after a Delhi court discharged him and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, with 21 others, in the CBI case linked to the Delhi excise policy of 2021-22. But any notion that this would draw sympathy — even unity — across the Opposition spectrum was quickly lost to memes and barbs.

Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal asked if Kejriwal's tears carried "a bit of remorse too” for having made accusations against the party over the years, particularly at the time of launching the AAP in 2011-12.

"False accusations, fake messiah, hollow Lokpal — these were all part of the charade he orchestrated," Sappal wrote on X. He said Kejriwal's early political career was built by targeting former PM Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and the late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.

Congress questions past record Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was even more pointed, suggesting that the CBI, controlled by the BJP-led Centre, may have weakened its case on purpose. "This is the BJP playbook: vendetta as governance and agencies as campaign tools," Khera wrote on X.

"Proceedings against their 'convenient allies' in the AAP and others will quietly vanish in light of the Gujarat and Punjab elections," Khera said.

He noted that recently the Enforcement Directorate moved to hasten proceedings against Congress leader P Chidambaram in the Aircel Maxis and INX Media cases ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate sought to lampoon Kajriwal over his getting emotional. In a meme on X showing the AAP supremo crying — with added sound effects — Shrinate called Rahul Gandhi “our leader, a lion” purportedly for facing “32 cases” as against Kejriwal's “one case”.

AAP boss hits back with Vadra question Kejriwal did not let the Congress remarks pass, while he also accused the BJP led by PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy against him.

"I want to ask the Congress — Kejriwal went to jail; did Robert Vadra go to jail? (AAP leader) Sanjay Singh went to jail. Did Rahul Gandhi go to jail?... What is Congress saying? Does it have no shame?" he said at a press conference hours after his discharge by the Rouse Avenue court.