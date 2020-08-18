Kerala converts rescue boats into ambulances to help Covid-19 patients reach hospitals

india

With rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Kerala Water Transport Department has converted rescue boats into ambulances to help coronavirus patients reach hospitals. The boat ambulance service was started to help move Covid patients living in areas that are isolated from the mainland.

“This service has helped many Covid-19 patients who live in locations cut-off from the mainland reach hospitals,” Santhosh Kumar, vigilance wing inspector, told ANI.

Kerala, which was the first state to report Covid-19 case in India earlier this year, has over 15,000 active cases.

On Sunday, the state’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to laud the people of Kerala for their “unflinching spirit”. Sharing a story of a 105-year-old lady beating Covid, the chief minister further congratulated the health workers of the state.

“We are into the 200th day of Covid-19 crisis. Looking back, we can say with pride that this has not been just a period of despair & loss. It has also been a time of courage, compassion, resilience & survival. People of Kerala responded to the crisis with an unflinching spirit,” he had tweeted.

