Home / India News / Kerala extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 30, registers 29,673 new cases
Policemen on duty during lockdown in Kochi, Kerala.
Policemen on duty during lockdown in Kochi, Kerala.
india news

Kerala extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 30, registers 29,673 new cases

Addressing a press conference, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan further said that a 'triple lockdown,' which is in place in four worst-hit districts, is being removed from three, including Thiruvananthapuram.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:53 PM IST

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Friday that a state-wide lockdown, in effect since May 8 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is being extended till May 30.

Click here for Covid-19 updates of the day

“Lockdown is being extended by one more week till May 30. It was about to expire on May 23. Today, Kerala saw 29,673 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 22.22%. Kerala is among states reporting a high number of cases,” Vijayan said in a Covid-19 press briefing, adding that there were 142 coronavirus-related deaths in the state on Friday. “The case fatality rate is very low, at 0.4% as against the national average of 1.40%,” the chief minister further said.

With daily cases witnessing a steep rise, the Kerala government announced the lockdown on May 6 in a bid to break the chain of transmission. The shutdown came into force on May 8 and was originally scheduled to last till May 16. Last Friday, Vijayan announced the extension of the lockdown till May 23. He also announced a “triple lockdown” in three out of four worst-hit districts, including Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read | Kerala extends lockdown till May 23 amid continuing spike in Covid-19 infections

This “triple lockdown,” Vijayan said in his latest briefing, is being removed from Thiruvananthapuram and two other districts -- Ernakulam and Thrissur. However, it will continue to be in effect in the fourth district, Malappuram, he said.

Services which were exempted/disallowed during the previous phases are likely to be exempted/disallowed during the extended period as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala lockdown coronavirus covid-19 + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.