e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala flattens Covid-19 graph for now, registers no new cases

Kerala flattens Covid-19 graph for now, registers no new cases

The minister said out of 499 Covid-19 positive cases in the state, 95 people are in the hospital and others have been discharged. Out of 95 cases, the maximum number of cases are in Kannur (north Kerala) 37, also a red zone. At least 21,720 people are under observation and 32,217 samples have been tested.

india Updated: May 03, 2020 20:02 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala was the first state in the country to report a coronavirus case in January 2020, when a medical student who had returned from China tested positive for the disease.
Kerala was the first state in the country to report a coronavirus case in January 2020, when a medical student who had returned from China tested positive for the disease.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Kerala has successfully flattened the Covid-19 graph as of now as no fresh cases have been reported on Sunday, state health minister K K Shailaja said. The state has been showing a sharp decline in coronavirus cases in the last few days and on Saturday it reported only two positive cases while on Friday it drew a blank.

The minister said out of 499 Covid-19 positive cases in the state, 95 people are in the hospital and others have been discharged. Out of 95 cases, the maximum number of cases are in Kannur (north Kerala) 37, also a red zone. At least 21,720 people are under observation and 32,217 samples have been tested. The state has the lowest mortality and highest recovery rate in the country.

Kerala was the first state in the country to report a coronavirus case in January 2020, when a medical student who had returned from China tested positive for the disease.

Covid-19 cases increased in the first week of March after people started returning from middle-eastern countries and Europe. At one point it was leading in cases of the infectious disease but after the Tablighi Jammat conference in Delhi, numbers in other states shot up. In terms of mortality and recovery rates, the state has been displaying good progress, statistics show.

tags
top news
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Mumbai Police files FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
Mumbai Police files FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper