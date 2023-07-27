Home / India News / Kerala to reserve one seat for trans persons in nursing courses

Kerala to reserve one seat for trans persons in nursing courses

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Jul 27, 2023 12:57 AM IST

This step is a continuation of that process to make sure the involvement of the community in the state’s health sector, Kerala health minister Veena George said

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday announced reservation for transgender students in nursing courses in the state.

Kerala health minister Veena George said one seat each has been reserved for transgender students from the community in B.Sc nursing and general nursing courses. (HT Archives)
Kerala health minister Veena George said one seat each has been reserved for transgender students from the community in B.Sc nursing and general nursing courses. (HT Archives)

A first in the state and possibly in India, the minister said one seat each has been reserved for students from the community in B.Sc nursing and general nursing courses.

“This government has been making major strides towards the empowerment of the transgender community. This step is a continuation of that process to make sure the involvement of the community in the state’s health sector,” George wrote on Facebook.

S Jayaprakash, senior superintendent (academic) in the Directorate of Medical Education, said, “The cabinet has approved the reservation quota for transgender students in nursing courses. It will soon be added to the college prospectus and implemented in the current academic year itself.”

“One of the seats in B.Sc nursing will be added at the Govt College of Nursing, Thiruvananthapuram and the other in general nursing course likely at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Science and Technology,” he said.

Daya Gayathri, transwoman and theatre-film artist, called it an extremely happy news.

“I am very glad to hear about the state government’s decision. This will go a long way in realising the dreams of people from the community who want to enroll as a nurse. We are a part of the minority, and if we need to keep up with others, reservation is crucial as it ensures equity. The quota should be extended to other professional courses like MBA and medical,” said Daya, who was among the first students to be enrolled as part of the transperson reservation quota at the Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam in 2018. The landmark order then of the state government, keeping aside two additional seats in all universities and affiliated arts and science colleges for transpersons, was a result of efforts by Daya and a few of her friends.

Sruthy Sithara, another trans artist and winner of the Miss Trans Global beauty pageant in 2021, said the decision was affirmative, but late. “It’s certainly a very positive development. But it has come quite late, in fact, five years after reservation was applied for arts and science degree courses. Professional courses like nursing are important as it helps transpersons secure jobs after their education,” she said.

