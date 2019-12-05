Kerala nurse Lini PN, who died treating Nipah patient, awarded Florence Nightangle Award 2019

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 14:12 IST

Lini PN, the 30-year-old nurse from Kerala who died of the deadly Nipah virus that she contracted while treating a patient last year during the Nipah outbreak, was posthumously awarded National Florence Nightingale Award-2019 on Thursday.

National Florence Nightingale awards were instituted in the year 1973 by the Indian government as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by nurses.

Lini’s husband, Sajeesh Puthur, received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi.

Lini had contracted the deadly Nipah Virus Disease after treating first index case of Nipah virus infection at EMS Memorial Cooperative hospital at Perambra, during the Nipah outbreak in May 2018.

The disease is known to have a mortality rate as high as 70%. There is no vaccine to prevent the infection, and the treatment is also largely symptomatic.

As her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Kozhikode Medical College where she died after developing multiple complications on May 21.

Acknowledging her sacrifice, the state government of Kerala has also instituted an award in her name.

Apart from Lini, 35 other nurses were also awarded this year in two slots of 18 awardees each.

“I congratulate all the awardees for their meritorious services. Nurses play a vital role in delivering quality and cost-effective health care, addressing health challenges and multiple health needs of patients… For patients and their families nurses are the face of healthcare services,” said President Kovind.