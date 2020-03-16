Kerala radiologist resumes duty after Spain visit, tests Covid-19 positive

india

Updated: Mar 16, 2020

Three more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Monday taking the total number of infections in the state to 24, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Of the three new cases, two were from Malappuram and one in Kasargode, he told reporters.

The CM said that the government has intensified monitoring and surveillance as more people started arriving from abroad. He said the total number of people under observation has risen to 12, 740 while 12, 470 have been quarantined in their homes and 270 admitted in various hospitals.

“We have controlled the pandemic in the first stage. Results were there to see. But now people have started coming from many countries and we are overloaded. But there is no need to panic as we have strengthened our vigil,” Vijayan said.

But coronavirushas begun to bite the state economically. The CM said tourism, public transport, shops and business establishments have been affected and asked people to be little more patient to overcome the major challenge.

The government has also decided to screen domestic passengers and those who are leaving for other countries to check the spread of the virus. It will also appoint more doctors and medical staff in the four international airports in the state. Government facilities and other properties near airports will be converted as quarantine centres, Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, in the middle of the state government’s fight against coronavirus, a doctor at one of the premier medical institutions in Kerala - Sri Chithira Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram, tested positive on Sunday. He had returned from Spain on March 1, tested positive on Sunday.

The doctor, a radiologist, had joined his duty two days after he returned. Although he disclosed his travel history he was asked to join his work as he did not show any symptoms. He fell ill on March 13 and tested positive on March 15. As the issue triggered a huge outrage, SCTIMST later said in the Union health ministry directive did not specify Spain as a high-risk country when he arrived.

The SCTIMST is under Union science and technology ministry. Minister of state for external Affairs V Muraleedharan had chaired a meeting here last week in which the infected radiologist also participated. At least 70 medical workers including 24 doctors and scientists of the institute are now under quarantine.