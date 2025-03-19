Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up a transit-home in the coastal district of Alappuzha to lodge foreign women and children. Kerala to set up transit-home for foreign women, children

The proposed facility would be opened in the building of the Care Home for Disabled Children functioning there, a CMO statement said.

A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took the decision in this regard.

The proposed transit homes are meant for foreign nationals who have entered the country illegally, those who overstay here even after their passport or visa get expired, those who have completed their sentence, and are under parole and those who require protection of prisons, it said.

The Cabinet also gave an in-principle nod to the Detailed Project Report , prepared by the Konkan Rail Corporation Limited for the construction of an underground railway line connecting Vizhinjam Port with Balaramapuram Railway Station.

The administrative approval was sanctioned for the ₹1482.92 crore-worth project, the statement said, adding that the proposed railway track is envisaged to be made operational before December, 2028.

Among various other things, the Cabinet also decided to give financial relief of ₹two lakh each to the parents of three children who had drowned in Peechi reservoir on January 12. The fourth girl, who had a narrow escape and left the hospital after treatment, would be given ₹one lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund .

The Cabinet meeting also decided to hold the fourth anniversary celebrations of the LDF government in the months of April and May. Extensive programmes would be organised from the local self-government level to the district and state levels to mark the occasion.

CM Vijayan would take part in programmes to be held in all districts, the statement said, adding that his programme are scheduled to begin from April 21 in Kasaragod and conclude on May 21 here.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.