Thiruvananthapuram, The devastating landslides that wiped away three villages in Wayanad, Congress' thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's maiden electoral victory were the significant events that shaped the Kerala's socio-political scenario in 2024. Kerala's eventful 2024 marred by disasters, scandals and political twists

The revelations of sexual abuse and harassment in the Malayalam film industry, brought to light by the Justice Hema Committee report, also stirred up the political pot due to the delay in disclosing the panel's findings, which followed allegations of rape against some key actors, including ruling CPI MLA and actor M Mukesh.

On 30 July, massive landslides occurred in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions of Wayanad, triggered by torrential rains, resulting in over 200 deaths, numerous injuries, and thousands being left homeless.

It is considered one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala's history.

Hundreds were left buried under the debris and many had to be pulled out by rescue agencies, which included the Army.

Some of the most heart-wrenching scenes, such as the phone conversations of many who cried and pleaded for rescue, emerged. They were either trapped in their homes or could not leave the place where they were left stranded.

The calamity again brought into sharp focus the urgent need for better disaster management and preparedness in the southern state, which is being increasingly exposed to extreme weather events as climate change unfolds.

But rehabilitation efforts lag behind, leaving the lives of survivors in disarray.

The state government has claimed the delay was caused by the central government's lapse in providing funds. It has moved the court, questioning the union government's alleged discriminatory approach.

In a relief to the state government, another hurdle in implementing rehabilitation efforts was addressed thanks to the Kerala High Court's intervention, which ruled it can acquire land from two private estates to build a model township for survivors of the landslide, dismissing the companies' petitions that challenged the government's decision.

Kerala's political front threw up a few surprises as the ruling LDF saw electoral setbacks.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress-led United Democratic Front opposition defeated the CPI-headed Left Democratic Front .

The UDF bagged 18 Lok Sabha seats, most of them with a thumping margin, while the Left could win only one seat.

However, the BJP had a lot to cheer as the Lotus finally bloomed in the southern state.

The saffron party won its first ever LS seat in Kerala, with the voters of Thrissur giving the thumbs up for actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi. He scripted history by defeating both the LDF and the UDF in a triangular contest.

Analysts say this change in political fortunes reflects the possible shifting of voter preference in the southern state.

Kerala also saw Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's maiden electoral foray this year, after she triumphed in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in November with a thumping margin of over four lakh votes. She surpassed her brother Rahul Gandhi's victory margin recorded a few months earlier.

The by-election was caused by the resignation of Rahul from the hill constituency as he had also won from Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh.

In the Malayalam cinema world, a new script of shocking revelations unfolded, as the Justice Hema Committee report on sexual abuse made headlines.

The executive committee of the actors' union Association of Malayalam Movie Artists , was dissolved as allegations of sexual assault and misconduct grew amid complaints from women against its members.

Many actors, including Mukesh, Siddhique, and Edavela Babu had to face probe by a Special investigation team of Kerala police constituted to look into such allegations.

Kerala lost one of its literary legends, MT Vasudevan Nair, on December 25.

Popularly addressed as MT by his admirers, he was famous for taking Malayalam storytelling to remarkable heights and weaving narratives that captured human life's complex emotions in addition to the essence of the rural landscape of Kerala.

MT was a renowned writer, screenwriter, and filmmaker who significantly influenced the cultural imagination of Kerala and left a lasting impact that extended far beyond to become one of India's most beloved literary figures.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.