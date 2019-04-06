Key conspirator of Lethpora attack case held by NIA

An over ground worker (OGW) of the Jaish-e-Mohammed has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the December 2017 CRPF group centre attack in Lethpora, the National Investigative Agency said Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Syed Hilal Andrabi, 35, of Ratnipora, Pulwama. An NIA spokesperson said Andrabi is an active OGW of the proscribed terror group JeM.

“He is a key conspirator who provided logistic support in the form of sheltering the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group centre, Lethpora before the terrorist attack,” he said. His arrest comes six days after JeM Commander Nisar Ahmed Tantray, another accused in the case, was brought to India from the UAE. The probe has revealed that Tantray masterminded the CRPF camp attack.

He said after the arrest of Andrabi, the total number of accused arrested in this case has risen to four. “Three accused were earlier arrested for being a part of the conspiracy, including Fayaz Ahmad Magrey, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat and Nisar Ahmed Tantray.”

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 23:41 IST