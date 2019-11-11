Congress, NCP go into huddle over support for Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 12:15 IST

The top leadership of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are holding separate meetings on Monday to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra.

The Congress has called a meeting at party president Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi to discuss the way forward for the party in Maharashtra , news agency ANI reported.

A meeting of NCP’s core group is being held in Mumbai where party chief Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders, including Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule, are chalking out a strategy after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) abandoned its efforts to form a government in the state.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked Sena to indicate its ability to form a government by Monday evening. NCP has said it will support Sena but only if it walks out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and finalises a common minimum programme.

On Monday morning, Sena pulled out its lone minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

The minister, Arvind Sawant, said BJP rejecting the power-sharing formula and treating Sena as liars is an “insult to Maharashtra’s self-esteem”. “Shiv Sena has sided with the truth. In such a false environment, why should we stay in government in Delhi? That’s why I am resigning from the Union council of ministers. In this context, I am holding a press conference in Delhi at 11 am,” Sawant tweeted.

Asked about Sawant’s resignation, Pawar said he hadn’t spoken with any one about it. “I haven’t had a word with anyone regarding anyone’s resignation.We’ll have a word with Congress today.Whatever decision is to be taken will be taken only after discussions with Congress,” the NCP chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

There has been uncertainty in Maharashtra since the results of state polls, announced on October 24, threw up a hung assembly. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats followed by Shiv Sena which got 56 seats. NCP got 54 and Congress 44 seats.

The BJP and the Sena had a pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra but have been involved in a tussle over an agreement to share the chief minister’s post. Sena says both the parties had a pact to share the CM’s post for two and a half years each, BJP insists there was no such agreement.