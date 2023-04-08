Khattar's response in London college row irks Owaisi: ‘terrorists who…’

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday attacked Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the lack of desired progress in Bhiwani killings, saying the BJP leader is more worried about a boy's election in a college abroad. (Bhiwani killings: How pride intertwines with fear, ‘gau raksha’ and Monu Manesar in Haryana) AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Indian student Karan Kataria, who hails from Gurugram, alleged discrimination in the London School of Economics after he was disqualified over what he calls "baseless allegations." Kataria was disqualified from running for General Secretary of at London of School of Economic Student's Union (LSESU) over an alleged breach of election rules but the Indian student blamed his disqualification on an alleged smear campaign terming him "Islamophobic, transphobic and racist".

Khattar condemned the incident and wrote to the Indian High Commission in the UK regarding a probe into the incident and Kataria's safety.

"I have condemned the incident, wrote to the High Commission there regarding a probe into the incident and Karan Kataria's safety. They have responded and have assured that they won't let this happen and look into it.....I met his family and have assured all the help from my side," said Khattar.

Hitting out at Khattar for his promptness in the Kataria case while eight accused in the Bhiwani murders are still at large, Owaisi tweeted, “Haryana CM is more worried about a boy’s election in a london college than he is about Junaid and Nasir being burnt to death in his state.”

“The terrorists who did this had state patronage. It’s been over a month, only one accused has been arrested,” he added.

Two Muslim men, Mohammad Junaid and Nasir, were beaten to death in Haryana allegedly by cow vigilantes. The charred bodies of Junaid, 37, and Nasir, 27, were found inside a car. The families of the two accused members of the Bajrang Dal of the grisly murders that sparked an outcry and a political tussle.

While one of the accused, Rinku Saini, was arrested last month, eight others are still absconding. The eight absconding suspects do not include Mohit Yadav or Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal leader in Haryana’s Manesar district who was originally named in the First Information Report. Investigators said Junaid and Nasir were accosted, kidnapped, and assaulted on February 15. They were taken to at least two police stations in Haryana’s Firozpur Jhirka but were turned away.

