Kochi schools replace marks with emojis, stars

A new form of measuring students' performances has taken over early childhood education, shifting away from progress cards and grades to emojis and stars, reported news agency PTI. Representative image: Emojis and stars are becoming popular forms of assessment in pre-kg schools in Kochi

Emojis and stars have already replaced marks or grades for pre-kindergarten to Class 2 students in many CBSE schools in Kochi, school authorities told PTI.

Several schools in Kochi have begun to implement this system with their students this academic year.

The new programme focuses on evaluating children based on their activities, moving away from the written exams. Instead of rewarding them the traditional way with marks and grades, this new evaluation method has been introduced.

The evaluation system has received positive feedback.

"Imagine the added excitement if these were replaced with emojis like clapping hands, a star, or even a trophy. Such visual cues can have a strong impact, making the feedback more memorable and motivating for students," said a teacher with a CBSE school in Kochi.

"Early intervention can help develop social skills in students from a young age while also alleviating the pressure of performance and grades, and this is the highlight of the new system," she said.

T P Ibrahim Khan, president of the CBSE Management Association, also stated, "This will enhance the students' skills."

He stated that the focus of the new system was to encourage the development of skills such as communication, active learning, and overall health and well-being.

"This is part of the New Education Policy (NEP)," Khan claimed.

The pre-kindergarten and two kindergartens, Class 1 and Class 2, have been included in the foundation stage in the policy. Hence, a pattern has been stipulated for these classes, he said.

According to Khan, going to school wearing a star on their uniform will make a student proud, although the CBSE has not given instructions to implement the system in schools.

To facilitate a smooth transition, schools held meetings for teachers and developed integrated assessments, said school authorities.